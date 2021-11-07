Hanumakonda: Call to draw inspiration from October Revolution

Hanumakonda: Communism is the only solution to the capitalism, CPI State secretariat member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao said. He hoisted the party flag as part of annual celebrations of the 'October Socialist Revolution' here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Rao said that October Revolution changed the economic and political configurations across the world. "The October Revolution paved way for a new political thinking. It told us that revolution originates from thinking not through the barrel of a gun," Srinivas Rao said. The October Revolution that initiated change in the global thinking will remain in the annals of the history, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who became a puppet in the hands of capitalists has been working for the well being of the corporate sector. "With the help of Modi, business tycoons like Ambani and Adani are competing with the world's richest. On the other hand, the poor and the middleclass in the country are struggling for their survival. With no equitable distribution of economic growth, the gap between rich and poor is widened," Srinivas Rao said.

The State government is no different as it has been following the same path of the Centre. Both the Centre and the State ignored the interests of the farmers and working class, he alleged. "Time has come for the all the left-leaning and like-minded parties including the CPI-Maoists to unite and build a socialist society," Srinivas Rao said.

CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Mekala Ravi, state organising member T Venkatramulu urged the people to draw inspiration from the October Revolution before they launch agitations for the welfare of people. Senior leaders M Linga Reddy, T Bikshapathi, M Yellesh, B Ravinder, K Laxman, M Bikshapathi, G Rohith, B Bikshpathi, M Shankar and Gunde Badri were among others present.