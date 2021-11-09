Hanumakonda: Demand for fee reimbursement

Hanumakonda: Demanding release of pending fee-reimbursement and scholarships, the SFI activists staged a protest near Hanumakonda Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking at the protest, SFI Hanumakonda district secretary Bashaboina Santhosh criticised the government for not resolving the issues faced by the students.

"With the State government sitting on fee-reimbursement and scholarships dues which amount to a whopping Rs 3,100 crore, the students have been facing innumerable problems. Several students have become dropouts with the private educational institutions exerting pressure on them to pay the fee," Santhosh said. Although a couple of students ended their lives, the government appears to be insensitive, he said. Santhosh demanded the government to fill the vacant teaching and non teaching posts in all State-run educational institutions.

In all, the government will have to release fee reimbursement and scholarships of 12.50 lakh SC, ST, BC and minority students, SFI district president Misreen Sultana said, criticising the rulers for not releasing funds for the last two years. "This is a conspiracy to distance poor students from education, and to encourage private institutions," she alleged.

The police didn't allow the protestors to meet the Collector who wanted to submit a memorandum to him. Following which, an altercation ensued between the police and students. The police arrested the students and took them to Subedari police station. SFI leaders Manda Srikanth, K Upender and K Ravi were among others present.