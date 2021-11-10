Hanumakonda: Errabelli Dayakar Rao demands Centre to procure paddy, remove cess

Hanumakonda: Demanding the BJP-led Central government to purchase paddy, theTRS cadres will stage protests in Assembly constituencies on November 12, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here on Tuesday. He accused the Centre of being biased towards Telangana State. "Compassionate towards the farmers, the State government was procuring the entire paddy produced in the region. But on the other hand, the Centre is insensitive towards the plight of the farmers," Errabelli said.

Referring to the farm laws brought in by the Centre, Errabelli said that it was a move to shift agriculture into the hands of corporate houses. The Centre should roll back the farm laws as they are detrimental to the interests of the cultivators, he added.

"The Narendra Modi government broke the back of the people by increasing the price of petrol and diesel. As a result, the prices of all essential commodities have gone up giving a tough time to people. It's time for the Centre to withdraw the cess on petrol and diesel so as to ease pressure on the common man," Errabelli said. He clarified that the TRS government never increased VAT. The TRS will fight against the BJP government until it procures paddy and rolls back the cess on petrol and diesel.

In another programme, the Minister released the wall posters of Akhanda Jyothy Prajwalana and Laksha Deepotsavam to be held at Someshwara Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Palakurthi on November 18. The Minister said that the temple is the third in southern part of India to organise Akhanda Jyothy Prajwalana.

Earlier, Errabelli inspected the public meeting (Vijaya Garjana) venue near Devannapet under Hasanparthy along with State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, legislators Aroori Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy and others. However, the public meeting was put off due to the model code of conduct with the announcement of the MLC election schedule.