Hanumakonda: Student debarred from writing SSC exams

Hanumakonda: The question paper leak incident occurred at the Zilla Parishad High School at Uppal under Kamalapur mandal on April 4 that made political revelations in the State has finally affected a Class X student when the authorities debarred him from writing the examination of Thursday.

The headmaster of the school stopped the student from attending the English examination, citing that he was debarred for five years for his involvement in the paper leak. The headmaster also snatched away the hall ticket from the boy.

The boy who rushed to his home returned to the school with his mother. She urged the headmaster to allow her son to write the examination. She argued that there was no complaint against her son. But the authorities said that the boy was involved in the malpractice of the Hindi examination. She said how her son was responsible if someone takes a photograph of the question paper from the outside. She said that the unknown person had threatened her son to kill him if he revealed the incident.