Hanumakonda: TRS tried every trick to win the bypoll

Hanumakonda: Accusing the TRS Government of resorting to malpractices, the BJP workers staged a protest near Amaraveerula Stupam here on Sunday.

Speaking at the protest, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said that the ruling which poured in crores of rupees to win the by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its victory. "The TRS used every trick to lure the Opposition party cadres. When they failed, they threatened them. With the defeat staring at it after the polling on Saturday, the ruling party resorted to irregularities," he said, referring to the shifting of VVPAT machines from the designated bus to another vehicle.

All this happened under the aegis of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, he said, demanding the suspension of the Karimnagar district collector RV Karnan. The TRS misused the government machinery including the police, he alleged.

Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said that TRS did everything to win the by-poll and continue its sway over the State. Referring to liquor and money distribution in the constituency for the last five months, she said that it never happened before in the country. She demanded the election commission to launch an inquiry into the VVPAT shifting.