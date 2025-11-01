Hare Krishna Heritage Tower gets Rs 50 lakhs funding

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Heritage Tower Project, an iconic cultural and heritage infrastructure initiative envisioned by Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad (HKM-H), received a generous contribution from Shri Narsingh Cloth Emporium Pvt. Ltd.

The prominent business house led by Managing Director Sanjay Singhania and Director Ravikanth Singhania donated Rs 50,00,000 (fifty lakh rupees only) towards the project. The donation Cheque was formally handed over to Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad President Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa (M.Tech, IIT Chennai), reflecting the company’s deep commitment to promoting social and cultural development.

With this donation, the total contribution from Shri Narsingh Cloth Emporium Pvt. Ltd. towards the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower (HKHT) Project has reached Rs. 1.14 crore. The company has also set a Rs 300 Crore target turnover for their business in the financial year 2025–26. Expressing gratitude for their benevolent support, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa commended the management of Shri Narsingh Cloth Emporium Pvt. Ltd. for their philanthropic spirit. He emphasized that such collective initiatives play a vital role in preserving and promoting India’s glorious spiritual and cultural heritage for future generations.