Harish condemns Chandrababu’s arrest

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao who defended denial of permission for protests against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday heaped praise on the TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in Khammam district.

Minister for Health T Harish Rao directly reacted to the arrest of Naidu and condemned it. This sudden change of line of the BRS, political circles say was because the BRS fears that its ‘not before me,‘ attitude could lead to loss of support from voters from Andhra Pradesh who stay across Telangana.

KTR at a public meeting in Khammam, said that “NTR was a God for Telugus and achieved many heights in his life.

As a follower of NTR, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will achieve hat-trick by winning the elections for the third time as CM which NTR also could not do and no other leader in South India had achieved such an honour so far, he said.

KTR said,“There is power in Taraka Rama Rao’s name . it is the main reason that he became a minister twice. We don’t know how Lord Rama and Lord Krishna were, but we only know how the legendary NTR stood as a role model for them”

Participating in a programme at Siddipet, Harish Rao condemned the arrest of the TDP Chief and said it was unfortunate that Naidu is languishing in jail at this advanced age. They should not have arrested Naidu,” he said. Harish also recalled the comments made by Naidu on Telangana development. Naidu had praised Telangana saying that land prices in Telangana increased manifold after the formation of the State.

People could buy 100 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh if they sell one acre of land in Telangana now, the minister said.