Harish Rao criticises Opposition for double standards

Medak: Minister Harish Rao criticised that the Congress and BJP are shedding crocodile tears for the farmers. They are doing nothing for the farmers in their ruling states, but they make much outcry though TS government has been taking every step to ensure the welfare of the farmers. He launched the construction works of the Konda Pochamma Sagar Canal in Nizampet mandal on Wednesday. "The government will waive off loans up to Rs 25,000. The amount of Rs 1,198 crore will be deposited in the bank for five lakhs 80 thousand farmers. The money will be released in two days," Haish said.



"The government of Telangana is buying paddy at Rs 1,835 per quintal. The BJP government in Karnataka is buying for Rs 1,300 while the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh state government is paying only Rs 1,200," he added

He said that there are no new corona cases in Medak district, and it is expected to turn Green Zone. He advised people to follow precautions to contain coronavirus.