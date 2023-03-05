Harish felicitates docs from UK for saving nine lives

Hyderabad: Health Minister Harish Rao felicitated the team of doctors from the United Kingdom (UK) who performed congenital heart surgeries on nine children at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday. The minister thanked Dr D Venkata Ramana and his team for saving nine lives through nine surgeries. He said that the gesture by Dr Ramana would serve as inspiration for the doctors in the state. He also called upon the doctors in USA and UK to take inspiration from Dr Ramana. Every year 6 lakh take birth, 6,000 would have heart related issues and 1,000 need surgeries. There are many deaths because of absence of proper treatment coupled with the high price. He said that the doctors in the government hospitals would have got experience by working along with the UK team of doctors and this would help in doing hundreds of complex surgeries.

"I am happy to see the happiness on the faces of the parents of these children, who have undergone surgeries," said Harish Rao. The minister felicitated all the doctors involved in the surgeries. Rao said that while there were only two major hospitals since the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the government was coming up with four super specialty hospitals in four corners with Rs 6,000 crore.

Along with these four, the Warangal Super Specialty would also be available for the people soon. The government has also decided to expand the NIMS hospital by adding 2,000 more beds and also a new block in Gandhi.

Harish Rao further said that Telangana stands first in the country in the number of MBBS seats, with 19 MBBS seats per one lakh population.

The state also has seven PG medical seats per one lakh population and this was the second highest in the country, he said.