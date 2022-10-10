Harish fires salvo at Bandi for tantrik jab

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the 'tantrik' jab by the BJP leaders, the TRS leaders on Sunday said that it was the BJP government which started 'Bhoota Vidya Vigyan' course in Banaras Hindu University and asked the State unit chief Bandi Sanjay to take the six months course.

Addressing a press conference along with MLA M Gopal, MLCs Gangadhar Goud, MS Prabhakar here at TRSLP office on Sunday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders were under frustration that they had nothing to show to the people about what they had done for the people during the last eight years and were bringing up issues like tantric and sentiments.

"We don't have tantric vidya but we have Loktantrik Vidya. The BJP leaders may have the habit of involving in black magic or bhanamati. This is like thieves shouting that there were thieves. We urge Bandi Sanjay to have a course of Bhoot Vidya Vigyan offered in BHU in their double engine government," said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao also targeted the Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitaraman on the tantric jab. Rao said, "Under the Union Finance Ministry everything is going down. First it was the Indian Rupee value which went down now it is the politics which has gone down. It is the political bankruptcy of the BJP leaders to bring up irrelevant issues," said Rao.

On the question of employment, Harish Rao demanded the BJP leaders to get a white paper on the jobs given by the Central government. "Those who are taking away the jobs of the people by selling away the public sector units are talking about employment in the state. There are 16 lakh jobs vacant including three lakh in Railways in the country but not a single job was provided by the Centre," said Rao.