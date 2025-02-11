Harish flays harassment of RMPs, PMPs

Hyderabad: The RMPs and PMPs under the banner of Telangana Grameena Vaidyula Samakhya took up a big protest demanding the government to stop the cases being filed on them and also implement the pre-poll promise of providing training and giving recognition as per GO 429.

The RMPs and PMPs under Samakhya took up the protest at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park on Monday. Speaking in the protest, BRS leader T Harish Rao said that the Congress government utterly failed to deliver on its promises, pushing every section of society into distress.

He strongly condemned the police harassment of RMPs and PMPs, accusing the Congress government of backtracking on its own manifesto promise of providing training and certification.

“Instead of fulfilling that commitment, they are filing cases and disrupting livelihoods. Under the BRS government, there were no attacks or police cases against RMPs and PMPs. But now, people live in fear, unsure of when they will be arrested next,” he said. He demanded that the government immediately withdraw all cases and implement the promised training and certification.