Harish Rao alleges ‘big scam’ in Young India Schools tenders

BRS deputy leader Harish Rao on Wednesday said that he will unfold a big scam in the construction of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools, for which tenders were allegedly called at five per cent excess amounts. During an informal media interaction, he criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing in administration, largely due to frequent IAS transfers. Harish Rao claimed that corruption is increasing because retired officials are being placed in key positions within the engineering department and promised to reveal detailed evidence soon.

The BRS leader asserted that Revanth Reddy is unable to run the state administration effectively. He noted that repeatedly changing IAS and IPS officers is not yielding positive results. Major bureaucratic changes have occurred five times, with many department heads failing to serve even an eight-month tenure. He highlighted that five officials have been changed in the electricity department within the last two years, leading to significant turmoil. Harish Rao pointed out that four officials each were changed in Singareni, GHMC, I&PR, and the Panchayat Raj and School Education departments. Furthermore, eight officials were moved in Aarogyasri, five in Municipal departments, three in the IT department and National Health Mission, and six in the Mining department.

He argued that it is impossible to manage administration with such high turnover. Approximately 40 IAS officers and 20 collectors have been transferred, with four collectors changed in Rangareddy district alone. He maintained that it takes six months for a collector to gain a proper understanding of a district, yet many are transferred well before this timeframe. He alleged that these transfers happen whenever the Chief Minister and Ministers are dissatisfied with an official's compliance. He claimed the state is failing to win national awards due to this instability and criticised the Chief Minister for allegedly threatening collectors who refuse to cooperate with irregularities.

Additionally, Harish Rao claimed that despite court orders, Government Orders are not being made available online. He alleged that relatives of Revanth Reddy are conducting illegal mining in Neopolis, noting that while permission was granted for mobile crushing plants on ten acres, a fixed plant is operating on 15 acres. He also questioned why the education policy was removed from the official website and why a penalty was imposed on the mining company associated with the Patancheru MLA.