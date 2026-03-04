Harish Rao alleges Cong govt’s patronage to illegal quarrying

BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of encouraging illegal mining and questionable real estate dealings in the state.

Addressing the media, Harish Rao alleged that Raghava Constructions, a company linked to Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, was carrying out illegal quarry operations at Manasa Hills in Rajendranagar, near the Outer Ring Road. He said hills are being excavated day and night using heavy machinery without any statutory approvals.

Harish Rao questioned why the Revenue, Mines, Pollution Control Board, and HMDA authorities have failed to act despite large-scale excavation and transport of stone and concrete material for months.

“Is there one law for ordinary citizens and another for ministers?” he asked. He listed several mandatory approvals that are allegedly not in place, including Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) from the Pollution Control Board, Environmental Clearance, mining lease permission from the Mines & Geology Department, land conversion and HMDA approvals, explosives licence, groundwater permissions, and revenue clearances.

Harish Rao further alleged that 17 acres of government land was allotted without open bidding to associates of the Chief Minister’s son-in-law for quarry operations. He questioned why the land was not put up for open auction, which could have generated significant revenue for the state.

“If there is nothing to hide, why was transparent bidding not conducted?” he asked. He criticised what he called selective action by enforcement agencies. “HYDRA goes after poor people’s houses, but illegal quarries and encroachments by ministers and their associates go unchecked,” he alleged.

Harish Rao demanded that the government immediately shut down the alleged illegal quarry, conduct a full investigation, and recover the value of extracted natural resources, along with penalties.

He also called for cancellation of the 17-acre land allotment and insisted that the land be brought under open and transparent bidding.

Stating that the BRS will not remain silent, Harish Rao said that photographs and full details of the alleged illegal operations have been released to the media. “If the government still claims it cannot see this illegal mining, we are ready to take them to the site and prove the facts,” he said, urging the Chief Minister to act without delay and ensure that public land and natural resources are protected in the interest of Telangana.