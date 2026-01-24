Harish Rao alleges SIT probe scripted to cover Singareni scam

Harish Rao, the BRSLP Deputy Leader, alleged that the Special Investigation Team has transformed into a scripted investigation team under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Speaking at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao claimed that the Chief Minister is indulging in diversionary politics solely to shield the corruption of his brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy. He suggested that Singareni Collieries has been effectively turned into Srujan mining under the current administration.

Presenting detailed evidence regarding large-scale irregularities in Singareni Collieries, Harish Rao asserted that the SIT no longer functions as a professional investigative body. He pointed out that continuous leaks were being provided to select media houses without any supporting facts. He stated that while the reality is different, a scripted version is being circulated through these leaks, which he described as character assassination and an attack on constitutional values. He further alleged that nearly 90 per cent of the information leaked to the media was far from the truth.

According to Harish Rao, the entire investigative drama began only after he exposed the corruption of Srujan Reddy with documented evidence. He described the situation as a massive scam that has now escalated into a national issue. He noted that for the first time in history, the Coal Ministry in Delhi was forced to hold an emergency meeting over Singareni, which he argued proves the seriousness of the coal scam committed under the leadership of Revanth Reddy. He alleged that the Chief Minister is coordinating with the BJP to use SIT notices as a political tool to escape this crisis, noting that notices were first issued to him and subsequently to Rama Rao.

Harish Rao declared that the BRS would remain undeterred and continue to expose corruption regardless of how many cases are filed. He specifically alleged a major scam involving a 107 MW solar power project in Singareni.

He claimed that instead of developing solar plants at three separate sites, the projects were bundled into a single tender to reduce competition and exclude MSMEs. A site visit certificate condition was reportedly added to favour specific companies, causing an additional burden of nearly Rs 250 crore. The Rs 540 crore tender was awarded to Gilty Power Limited. Harish Rao noted that while the national average for solar power is around Rs 3.5 crore per megawatt on developer-owned land, Singareni is paying Rs 5.04 crore per megawatt despite using its own land.

He further alleged that costs for another project were fixed at nearly Rs 7 crore per megawatt, almost double the national average. This Rs 480 crore project was also allegedly awarded to a preferred company by modifying conditions, leading to claims that nearly Rs 500 crore has changed hands through these two solar projects. Additionally, Harish Rao highlighted irregularities in the purchase of gelatin sticks for blasting. He claimed that pressure was exerted to procure explosives at 30 per cent higher rates, leading to the forced resignation of Director GV Reddy and the demotion of Director VK Srinivas when they refused to comply. He concluded that rules were changed through intimidation to facilitate a scam worth crores.