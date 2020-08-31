Harish Rao attends video conference with non BJP ruling states on GST

Telangana State Finance minister T Harish Rao attended a video conference with the Finance ministers of non BJP ruling states on GST.

The state ministers from Delhi, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, PUnjab and Kerala exchanged their views on the centre's adamant attitude towards the release of GST and IGST dues. The ministers are likely to finalise a plan of action to fight against the centre on the GST.

All the states will adopt some resolutions and announce the same by this evening.