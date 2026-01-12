Harish Rao calls ticket hike row a ‘suspense thriller’

Hyderabad: BRS deputy floor leader Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that a suspense thriller more intense than any film is currently unfolding within the Telangana Secretariat. His remarks come amidst a major political storm over conflicting statements from the state cabinet regarding cinema ticket price hikes.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Harish Rao questioned the very stability of the administration, asking who is truly in control of the state. He pointed out a glaring contradiction: while a Government Order (GO) was issued to increase ticket prices for upcoming major releases, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has publicly distanced himself from the decision, claiming he was never consulted and that no files were brought to his desk. “The department belongs to one person, the authority to another, and the GO is issued by someone else,” Harish Rao remarked. He challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asking if he was running a responsible government or a “circus company.” Rao further expressed regret that the government’s attitude remained unchanged even after a recent reprimand from the High Court concerning the lack of a consistent policy on ticket pricing.

Describing the position of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as “pathetic,” Harish Rao noted that while the Home Department issued the controversial GO, the concerned minister appeared helpless. He accused the current administration of destroying a film industry built over six decades with “arrogance, vengeance, and petty politics,” asserting that a government should treat all stakeholders with equality rather than showing favouritism.

Harish Rao concluded by demanding that the Governor intervene and order a comprehensive inquiry into what he termed a “commission racket” involving film ticket prices.