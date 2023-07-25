Harish Rao clears trash from drain

Siddipet: Finance and Health minister t harish rao on Monday himself picked piled up plastic covers, Kurkure packs, chocolate papers, water/tea glasses, sanitary waste from a drain and placed them in a waste bag. Participating in the garbage clearance programme in ward 18 of the town, he appealed to people to keep their surroundings clean along with personal hygiene clearance. Rao sought to create awareness in women, if garbage piles up, by coining slogan ’mana chetta mana badyata’.

Take up continuous yoga practice Earlier, speaking after distributing mats to several yoga practitioners at a free Anand yoga camp in ward 22, he stressed the need for continuous practice of yoga; ‘people even in developed countries, like the US and Europe, are taking it up’.

Rao described yoga as a natural and wonderful medicine; if one practices it daily the day would be relaxing and cheerful;if done systematically it can increase the lifespan, he observed.

‘Yoga should be a part of lifestyle; parents should inculcate the habit in children. one can remain healthy if limited food is consumed; people can protect their lives by practising yoga and pranayama’, Rao stated, while listing the benefits of doing yoga.