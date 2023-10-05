Harish Rao counters Modi’s remarks

Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Telangana visit.



Addressing a public gathering in Makthal on Wednesday, the Health Minister lamented the Prime Minister’s attempts to sow discord among people and criticise Chief Minister KCR for political gains. Rao reminded the audience of Modi’s previous praise for KCR in Parliament and his acknowledgment of the CM’s focus on critical issues like water resources and development projects. He urged Modi to rise above political posturing and engage in meaningful discourse.

Countering Modi’s remarks about family rule in Telangana, Harish Rao questioned the Prime Minister for roping in leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur, and Piyush Goyal, scions of royal dynasties,into the BJP. He accused Modi of hypocrisy for welcoming corrupt leaders from other parties into the BJP fold and awarding them nominated posts and ministerial positions. He highlighted that BRS leaders had actively participated in the state’s movement and earned their electoral victories through the support of the people, unlike some BJP leaders.

During his visit, Harish Rao inaugurated newly constructed double-bedroom houses in Madanapuram and laid the foundation stones for a 30-bed hospital in Kottakota and a 100-bed hospital in Devarakadramandals. He also initiated development work on the Sankireddypalli BT Road. Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, MLA Ala Venkateswar Reddy, and other leaders from the erstwhile Mahabubnagar region accompanied him during the visit.