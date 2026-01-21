Harish Rao demands CBI probe into alleged Singareni coal scam

BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao has written to Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy demanding a CBI inquiry into an alleged coal scam involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his brother-in-law Srujan Reddy.

Releasing the letter to the media on Tuesday before attending an SIT inquiry, Harish Rao claimed that since the change of government in 2024, a new mandatory “Site Visit Certificate” for Singareni tenders was introduced. He stated this procedure is unprecedented in the company’s history and is not practised by major firms like Coal India or Western Coalfields. He further alleged that tenders previously finalised at lower prices, ranging from -7 per cent to -20 per cent, were cancelled to award contracts at higher rates of +7 per cent to +10 per cent, leading to significant financial losses for Singareni.

Harish Rao also questioned the cessation of bulk diesel purchases directly from IOCL. He noted that transferring this responsibility to contractors increases project costs and imposes an unnecessary GST burden. Highlighting a leadership vacuum, the BRS leader pointed out that Singareni has lacked a permanent CMD for two years, operating instead under an in-charge arrangement which he believes has weakened internal monitoring and allowed for arbitrary decision-making.

The letter raised concerns regarding the silence of Central government-nominated directors on the Singareni board despite alleged rule violations. Harish Rao asserted that an internal or state-level inquiry would be insufficient and only a CBI investigation could uncover the truth. He has urged the Union Minister to order a comprehensive probe into all tenders and policy shifts implemented after 2024.