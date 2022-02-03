Harish Rao donates 1 kg gold to Vimana Gopuram

Yadadri: CM KCR constructed Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple with special care, said Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao who had darshan of Sri Yadadri Lakshmi Swamy along with his wife here on Thursday.

Temple E.O Geeta and temple priests welcomed the couple with Poornakumbham.

They performed a special puja to the presiding deity Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. The minister handed over 1kg gold to EO Geetha for gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri temple in Balalayam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that credit for the makeover of Yadadri temple with international spiritual standards goes to CM KCR.

He expressed his pleasure over completion of temple works. He said on call of CM KCR, he handed over 1 kg gold for gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of Yadadri temple on behalf of Siddipet constituency and assured to present one more kg gold on behalf of people of Siddipet.

He said that as much as 35 kg of gold was donated by devotees for gold plating of Vimana Gopuram and added that few other donors are ready to provide another 45 kg of gold for Vimana Gopuram.

Yadadri Shrine is expected to become one of the most popular shrines in the couintry in coming days, he added.

"We are all aware of the decision of the CM to inaugurate the temple in the month of March," he said. He exuded confidence that Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple would flourish as a popular shrine and tourist destination.

He expressed his pleasure over the development of villages located around the Yadadri. He said Aler MLA and Government Whip Gongidi Sunita Reddy urged for a 100-bed hospital in Yadadri in the interest of devotees and assured to bring the issue of hospital to the notice of CM KCR for necessary action.

He was accompanied by district Collector Pamela Satpathi, Oil Fed Corporation chairman Ramakrishna Reddy, temple EO Geetha and others.