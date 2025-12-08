Harish Rao flags concern over decline in functioning of House

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday addressed an open letter to the Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, expressing significant concerns over what he termed as ‘serious institutional lapses’, the ‘violation of fundamental rules’, and the ‘decline in the functioning of the House’ over the past two years.

Extending greetings to the Speaker on completing two years in office, Harish Rao highlighted how the failure to adhere to established legislative procedures was undermining the constitutional mandate and credibility of the Legislature. Pointing out a significant decline in the number of working days of the Assembly, Rao stated that the failure to hold sittings as required for the state’s business was contrary to Rule 12.

The letter emphasised that Question Hour and Zero Hour, the primary tools for members to hold the government accountable, are being systematically diluted. He stated, “Starred questions, which require direct oral replies from Ministers, are often not taken up, and the opportunity for supplementary questions was being restricted or denied.” Similarly, the curtailing of Zero Hour was depriving members of their right to raise urgent public issues.

Harish Rao also expressed concern over the government’s failure to furnish replies to Unstarred Questions. Terming it ‘deeply unfortunate’, Rao highlighted that House Committees have not been constituted for two years. He noted, “The absence of committees has severely weakened legislative oversight on government functioning.”

He further pointed out that despite the resignation of the Chairman of the Estimates Committee, the body has not been reconstituted. Rao explained that since the Deputy Speaker functions as the Chairman of the Privileges Committee, the prolonged vacancy has rendered the committee non-functional.

Harish Rao termed the inaction on disqualification petitions against defected MLAs as the ‘most alarming concern’. He recalled the Supreme Court judgment in Keisham Meghachandra Singh vs Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, where the Apex Court warned that decisions on disqualification must be made within a reasonable time. The BRS leader’s demands include ensuring the Assembly sits for at least 30 working days in a year, restoring the proper conduct and sanctity of Question Hour and Zero Hour, and furnishing replies to all Unstarred Questions within the mandated time frame.