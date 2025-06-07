Harish Rao gives presentation on Kaleshwaram, details about the project

Live
Former minister and BRS leader Harish Rao has issued a robust defence of the Kaleshwaram project following criticisms. Presenting a detailed PowerPoint at Telangana Bhavan, Rao highlighted that the project has successfully supplied water to a total of 2.033 million acres.
Rao noted that discussions regarding the project proceeded without any objections from Maharashtra, stating that he engaged with Maharashtra representatives to address concerns within 45 days of the government's formation.
He said that the Kaleshwaram project encompasses three barrages, fifteen reservoirs, nineteen substations, twenty-one pump houses, 203 kilometres of tunnels, 1,531 kilometres of gravity canals, 98 kilometres of pressure mains, and a storage capacity of 141 TMC, with water lifts reaching heights of 530 metres. "Initially designed to source water from Tammidihati to Yellampalli, the project was relocated to Medigadda due to reduced water availability at Tammidihati. The Medigadda barrage was constructed in seven blocks and supported by 85 piers," Rao said
Rao responded to Congress claims that farming had succeeded without Kaleshwaram, asserting that it is this very project that facilitated crop production in the Yasangi season. He emphasised that water availability via the project is sourced from three different locations, capable of filling thousands of tanks. "Everything built from Medigadda to Mallanna Sagar is operational," he added. The canal associated with the Kaleshwaram project alone is projected to provide water for 90,000 acres of land.