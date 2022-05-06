Harish Rao inaugurates hospital equipments in Hyd

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday inaugurated a CT scan worth Rs 2.15 crore at Government Chest Hospital in Erragadda of Hyderabad. The Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of an integrated building complex at Koti ENT hospital where he also inaugurated a CT scan. Harish Rao also inaugurated vital surgical equipment in the operation theatres at Sultanbazaar maternity hospital and interacted with the officials there.

Speaking at Erragadda Chest hospital, the Minister said that the CT Scan will play a important role in detecting pulmonary nodules, abnormal tissue in the lungs that could indicate lung cancer, among poor patients.

Jubilee Hills MLA, Maganti Gopinath, local public representatives and senior health officials from the hospital including Superintendent, Chest Hospital, Dr Mahaboob Khan were present during the inauguration of CT scan at Chest Hospital in Erragadda.