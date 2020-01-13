Harish Rao inspects new collectorate site

Siddipet: Finance Minister Harish Rao on Sunday directed the R&B officials to complete the works of Integrated Collectorate coming up at Duddeda in Kondapaka mandal by the end of February, so that it could be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao. The Minister visited the site and reviewed the progress of works. He told the officials to enhance the greenery in front of the new collectorate. He questioned why the works of arch were not taken up as yet.

Harish Rao went around the building and watched the works at collector's chamber, meeting hall and parking area and at every room in the new collectorate. He directed that all necessary arrangements should be made for the convenience of the people who visit the collectorate.

The minister was clearly not happy with the pace of ongoing works. He expressed his disappointment and spoke to the contractor on phone and asked him to speed up the construction. While insisting that the works be over and the building handed over by February, Harish assured him that all bills would be cleared in time.