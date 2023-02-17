Harish Rao lays foundation for 100-bed hospital at Yadagirigutta

Yadagirigutta: Health Minister T Harish Rao stated that people of the State want rule of development, not ruling of blowers or demolishers of government buildings. On Thursday , the Minister laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital at Yadagirigutta.

Later, addressing the party constituency level workers meeting, he said the State government will try to establish a medical college in Yadadri district soon. In the first week of next month, we are going to start the distribution of KCR Nutrition Kit and we have already started it in 9 districts, he said.

State government is giving free electricity in Telangana which is not given in any other State in the country, he stressed. The Central government ordered to install meters for motors are not being installed in the State. As a result, funds of Rs 33 crore due to Telangana have been stopped, he claimed. BJP leaders have been cornered as the State government is keeping it's jobs promises by issuing notifications, he stressed.

The Minister said that BJP and Congress leaders in the State saying that they will demolish and blow up the secretariat built in the name of Ambedkar. In the next election, BJP and Congress will lose their deposits in the State, the Minister stated.

TRS government had decided to construct a 100-bed hospital at a cost of Rs 45 crore to provide better medical facilities to the local people in Yadagirigutta town and also for the devotees who come to Yadadri shrine.

He said that Telangana ranks third in the country in the field of medicine, Uttar Pradesh, which claims to be a double-engine government, is at the bottom of the pile at 28th.

There was not a single dialysis center in Nalgonda district in the united Andhra Pradesh. But after TRS came to power, dialysis centers were sanctioned to almost all major hospitals in Erstwhile Nalgonda district , he added.