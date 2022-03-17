Harish Rao lays stone for Bharosa centre in Siddipet

Finance Minister Harish Rao on Thursday laid a foundation stone for the construction of Bharosa Centre in Siddipet.



Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that a Sakhi Centre and Old age home will also be opened in the same complex on the premises of Siddipet Rural Police Station soon after the completion of works.

For the construction of the Bharosa centre building, Gowra Petro Chemicals Limited has donated Rs 1 crore. On learning it, Harish Rao appreciated Gowra Srinivas and Gowra Lakshmiprasad, owners of Gowra Petro Chemicals, for their contribution towards Bharosa Centre building construction.

"The Bharosa Centre which is being run from old RDO office building temporarily now will extend all kinds of support to the women who were in trouble," Rao said, adding that they were already giving all the support to the women through the Women's Police Station. However, the Bharosa Centre will fill the missing links in providing safety and security to the women, he said.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha, Municipal Chairperson K Manjula and others were present.