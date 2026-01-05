Harish Rao named in fresh SC petition in Telangana phone tapping case

Hyderabad: Former minister Harish Rao name has once again resurfaced in the Telangana phone tapping case. The petition submitted by the state government, which names Harish as a defendant, is set to be reviewed by the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled for January 5.

Chakradhar Goud reported to the police in December 2024 that senior police officer Radhakishan Rao had intercepted his phone calls under the direction of former minister Harish Rao. Consequently, the police initiated a case against Harish, his personal assistant Vamsi Krishna, and several others.

In response, Harish sought relief from the High Court, asserting that the charges against him were baseless and that the FIR should be annulled.

After extensive deliberations, the High Court ruled in March 2025, dismissing the allegations against Harish.

Chakradhar Goud subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court, but the High Court declined to overturn its decision. Nevertheless, the Telangana government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding this issue.

The matter will be heard by a two-judge bench consisting of Justice Nagaratna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.