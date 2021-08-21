Harish Rao new president of Exhibition Society

Hyderabad: The Exhibition Society members met Finance Minister T Harish Rao at his residence on Saturday and thanked him for accepting their request. The Minister said that he would help the Society take forward its activities. "My responsibilities have increased manifold. All should take forward the prestigious society with unity.

Let us work to make the annual Numaish a world famous attraction with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," said Harish Rao.

The Exhibition Society, established in 1938, is popularly known for organising the All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) for the last 80 years.

The society along with Osmania Graduates' Association jointly sponsors and manages 19 educational institutions, comprising schools, polytechnic and ITI, Degree, Post-Graduate, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges, providing quality and affordable education to nearly 30,000 students in Telangana, said secretary B Prabha Shankar.

He further said that under the leadership of Harish Rao, the organisation would be able to continue to build on the rich legacy, further increase its activities in Telangana and also continue to provide affordable education through the institutions.