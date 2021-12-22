Harish Rao raises objection over Piyush Goyal remarks on TRS ministers



Telangana minister Harish Rao on Wednesday raised objection over the remarks of Union Minister Piyush Goyal on TRS ministers who visited Delhi to hold discussions on paddy procurement from the state.



"Instead of speaking like a Union Minister, Piyush made remarks like a normal politician. The statement he made over the ministers is a great insult to Telangana state and damaged the self-esteem of 70 lakh farmer families," Harish Rao said.

Piyush Goyal on Tuesday made remarks that if the Telangana ministers who visited Delhi have no other work. "The appointment for the Telangana minister was denied as I was in Uttar Pradesh and then in Mumbai. I did not invite them to Delhi in any case," Piyush said.

Condemning the remarks of Piyush, Harish Rao demanded an apology from the Union Minister and said that the TRS party was born for Telnagana and there is nothing important to the state more than the welfare of farmers.