Harish Rao takes jibe at an old woman in Siddipet

Siddipet: Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao visited the Dubbaka constituency in Siddipet and indulged in funny conversation with women who are making beedis in the Khazipur village. Harish Rao asked the women about how much they are earning by making beedis. He further stated that only the KCR government is providing Aasara pensions to the beedi workers in the nation. The women said that they are making 700 to 800 beedis per day and earning Rs 3000 per month.

A funny conversation took place between Harish Rao and an elderly woman who asked to sanction her pension. Minister Harish Rao told her it is illegal to sanction a pension to her as her son and daughter-in-law are earning Rs 1 lakh each as government employees.