Harish Rao urges people to support TRS in by-polls

Karimnagar: Steps for all round progress of Huzurabad assembly constituency would be taken if the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav was elected in ensuing by-election, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

He addressed a public meeting at Jammikunta town in the district on Tuesday where around 1000 persons from Motukulagudem joined the TRS party.

Former Minister Eatala Rajender was elected from the constituency six times and the public should give a chance to Srinivas to serve them for two years, he said. Harish Rao assured the voters that he would fulfill the public needs which Rajender was not able to do for the past 18 years.

If Srinivas Yadav was elected, the government would sanction 300 double bedroom houses at Motukulagudem. He asked the public to remember the increased LPG cylinder prices when casting your vote.

The BJP was burdening the poor by increasing the price of a cylinder and reducing the subsidy. BJP would do nothing for the people, except distributing wall clocks. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given 1.30 lakh jobs to educated youth.

Soon a notification for the recruitment of 50,000 jobs would be given. On the other hand the BJP government at the Centre was making lakhs of people jobless by privatisation, Harish Rao said.

The minister expressed hope that Srinivas Yadav was surely win the by-election and the only thing yet to be known was with what majority he would win.

The minister said that even after Srinivas Yadav's victory he and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar would come to Huzurabad to monitor the development works