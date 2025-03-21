Harish Rao’s speech was full of political criticism: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has criticised BRS leader Harish Rao, stating that his recent speech focused solely on political attacks rather than addressing the core subject.

Reacting to Harish Rao’s remarks, Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that the Congress government knows how to counter the statements made by BRS leaders. He also addressed the issue of RR tax comments, stating that the government would respond appropriately at the right time.

The political exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS has intensified in recent weeks, with leaders from both parties engaging in sharp criticism. Bhatti Vikramarka’s response indicates that the Congress leadership is prepared to tackle opposition remarks strategically.