  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Harish Rao’s speech was full of political criticism: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Harish Rao’s speech was full of political criticism: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
x
Highlights

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has criticised BRS leader Harish Rao, stating that his recent speech focused solely on political attacks rather than addressing the core subject.

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has criticised BRS leader Harish Rao, stating that his recent speech focused solely on political attacks rather than addressing the core subject.

Reacting to Harish Rao’s remarks, Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that the Congress government knows how to counter the statements made by BRS leaders. He also addressed the issue of RR tax comments, stating that the government would respond appropriately at the right time.

The political exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS has intensified in recent weeks, with leaders from both parties engaging in sharp criticism. Bhatti Vikramarka’s response indicates that the Congress leadership is prepared to tackle opposition remarks strategically.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick