Harish Reddy promoted as NCLT Senior Counsel

Hyderabad: Senior advocate K. Harish Reddy of Mansoorabad has been promoted as the Senior Standing Counsel of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has issued orders appointing him to the post, in recognition of his services as an NCLT counsel over the past six years.

In his new role, Harish Reddy will represent the Central government in company law cases pertaining to Telangana before the tribunal. He will be one among five counsels serving at the NCLT.

Harish Reddy thanked the Narendra Modi-led Central government for acknowledging his professional contributions and granting the promotion.

Harish Reddy has been associated with nationalist movements since his student days and served as a full-time worker of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for three years, based in Vijayawada.

Currently, he serves as the city secretary of the Nyayavada Parishad. With over three decades of legal practice, primarily in the Ranga Reddy district courts, he has also earned recognition for his involvement in various social initiatives.

On the occasion of his promotion, several legal professionals, political leaders and local representatives extended their congratulations.