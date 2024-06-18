  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Harish warns of legal action on rumour mongers

T Harish Rao
x

T Harish Rao

Highlights

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday asked the social media handlers not to attack his character by spreading news about his entry into...

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday asked the social media handlers not to attack his character by spreading news about his entry into the BJP and warned of legal action if such news is repeated.

The BRS leader was responding to the news on social media that he was going to join the BJP soon. There was also news about him being elevated in the party and being made president of the State unit of BRS. Harish Rao addressed a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, criticising the media, social media, and YouTube channels for sensationalising false claims about him.

He expressed frustration over rumours suggesting he might join Congress or the BJP, using sensational thumbnails for views and likes. Harish Rao emphasised the importance of integrity and commitment in leadership, warning of potential legal action against those spreading such misinformation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X