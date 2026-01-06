Haritha IVF & Fertility Centre inaugurated at KPHB

Hyderabad: Haritha Hospitals marked a significant step in reproductive healthcare with the grand inauguration of the Haritha IVF & Fertility Centre at KPHB Phase 1. The centre, launched under the theme “A Celebration of Hope & New Beginnings”, aims to offer comprehensive fertility solutions as part of its Complete Woman and Child Care services.

The facility was inaugurated by Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLA, Kukatpally, in the presence of Sirisha Babu Rao, Corporator, KPHB, and Pastor K Shyam Kishore of JCNM Ministries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Haritha Shava and Dr Upender Shava said the hospital is committed to making advanced fertility treatments affordable and accessible. To mark the launch, the hospital announced a free consultation drive for couples, offering expert medical advice and preliminary diagnostic guidance at no cost.

Equipped with advanced embryology laboratory technology and supported by a skilled team of specialists, the IVF centre focuses on high success rates and ethical and patient-centric care.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between hope and parenthood through quality fertility care,” said Dr Haritha Shava. The event was attended by several eminent medical professionals and dignitaries.