Harnessing the power of rainwater harvesting

Hyderabad: Water scarcity is a growing concern across the globe, and India is no ex-ception. However, one man has taken it upon himself to lead a revolution in water conservation. Karunakar Reddy, a dedicated water enthusiast and founder of the NGOIgniting Minds, has played a crucial role in con-structing and reviving over 20,000 water harvesting structures and borewells across multiple states in India. His relentless efforts have not only alleviated water scarcity in urban areas but have also inspired thou-sands to adopt sustainable water conservation practices.

Growing up in Wanaparthy, Reddy personally experienced the hardships of water scarcity. Witnessing people struggle for clean drinking water left a lasting impression on him, shaping his vision for the future. Determined to ensure that coming generations do not face similar challenges, he founded Igniting Minds with the objective of promoting water conserva-tion and sustainable solutions.

Through social media campaigns and door-to-door awareness drives, Reddy and his team have been educating citizens on the importance of rainwater harvesting. Their mission is clear: To harness the power of rainwater and encourage people to store and use it for essential purpos-es, including sanitation and consumption after proper treatment.

Actionable Solutions Karunakar Reddy’s initiative goes beyond mere awareness; it involves tangible action. Rainwater harvesting is not just an eco-friendly solution—it is a necessity. By recharging groundwater levels and reducing the strain on municipal water supplies, rainwater harvest-ing plays a pivotal role in mitigating water shortages, especially during the scorching summer months.

Understanding that cost can be a deterrent, Igniting Minds has taken the responsibility of helping people install rainwater harvesting systems in a cost-effective manner. These structures have a shelf life of up to 20 years, making them a long-term investment in water security.

Reddy’s water conservation journey began in 1998.

Over the past 28 years, his mission has expanded beyond Telangana, reaching Andhra Pra-desh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. His efforts have resulted in saving approximately 3.5 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water annually.

His dedication has earned him widespread recognition, including nearly 180 awards from various governmental and environmental bodies. He has even been honored with the title of ‘Green Man of India’ by both lo-cal authorities and the Central government.

Karunakar Reddy’s vision is clear: To make the planet greener and more livable. “My small spark has now become a wildfire. People are slowly realizing the importance of conserving water sustainably,” he says. He urges every individual to take responsibility for conserving, preserving, and restoring natural resources, particularly water.

As urban areas continue to grapple with water shortages, Reddy’s work stands as a testament to what determined individuals can achieve. His mission serves as an inspiration for all, proving that with collective effort, a water-secure future is possible.