Has IIIT-Basara an exclusive law of contracts?

Hyderabad: Do the State government and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basara (IIIT) have special and exclusive 'law of contracts' other than the one in force in the entire country?

The question comes to the fore with the IIIT-Basara students reviving their protest and continuing their stir until a new mess contractor is finalised.

It may be mentioned here that the university authorities said the tenure of the current mess contractor lasts till September this year. Also, there is no evidence so far that food poisoning caused by the mess. Against this backdrop, the university authorities argue with students that they can't terminate the contractual obligation that they have entered into with the contractor.

However, the Basara IIIT Parents' Association and the students on protest refuse to buy the government and the university argument. The reason is that currently there are three entities running kitchens on the campus and the government has been paying a daily food bill of Rs 105 per student.

Speaking to The Hans India, R Srinivas Reddy (name changed) parent of a second-year student, who is now participating in the protest on the campus, said, "Offer and acceptance of a tender with a time line might have cast upon a contractual obligation on the part of the university. But complaints of the students being served under quality food itself over-rides and a ground for the university to suspend the contractor for failing the terms of the contract."

But, "We are shocked the way the university and the State authorities continue to insist upon the tenure of the contract despite students being served bad food. Earlier food inspectors from Nirmal who had visited the campus did expressed shock over the ingredients used in the preparation of food served in the campus messes," he added.

Students reviving the stir say that they will not withdraw their protest until a mess contractor is finalised. They stipulate that the university should allow only qualified contractors, with 10 years of experience, as is done in the case of IITs and NITs.

In a new twist, students have revived their earlier demand for appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor, following a stringent warning given by the in-charge vice-chancellor on Sunday. Besides, they insist that Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy delivers on all the 12-points they raised earlier, giving sleepless nights to her, as the issue of appointment of a permanent VC has to come from the top.