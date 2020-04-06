Hasten up distribution of relief among poor, Uttam tells TS Govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday demanded that the State Government hasten up the process of providing rice and other relief among people, especially the poor population.

He was speaking to media persons after flagging off the transport of 1.5 Lakh bottles of sanitizer to Jadcherla constituency in Gandhi Bhavan today. The sanitiser bottles were donated by TPCC Coordinator Anirudh Reddy. He also inspected the functioning of Corona relief measures Control Room in Gandhi Bhavan.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the reports coming in from various districts were quite disturbing. "People are under lockdown since March 22. Daily wage earners, small traders, vendors, drivers and lakhs of others from unorganised sectors have no source of livelihood for the last 15 days. In addition to nearly 87 lakh White Ration Card holders, there are lakhs of other families who are now solely dependent on help to be extended by the authorities. However, the State Government did not provide promised free 12 kg rice to even 30% BPL families as on today. None of them got the promised Rs. 1500 cash. How does the government expect poor or even middle-class people to survive for over 15 days with no sources of livelihood or food?" he asked.

The TPCC Chief said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has failed to accurately assess the impact Coronavirus and lockdown were likely to have on people of Telangana. Even after 15 days, the State Government has either failed to identify those hit due to lockdown or it was not a position to help those people. Instead, the Chief Minister is misleading the people with different promises and assurances. "CM KCR must realise that promises of help being made with the people stranded in an emergency situation must be fulfilled without any delay. They are not electoral promises which could be dragged for five years. We can't expect a hungry and weak population to fight a battle against the deadly Coronavirus," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy disputed the claims being made by the State Government on the relief distributed among BPL families and migrant workers. He said not even 30% of beneficiaries got the promised 12 kg free rice and not a single rupee has been credited to their accounts so far. Similarly, not even 20% of over 3 lakh migrant workers stranded in Telangana got 10 kg rice and Rs. 500 cash from the government. He demanded that 5 kg of rice per person announced by the Central Government be delivered immediately. Similarly, nearly 3 lakh migrant workers need to be given appropriate additional assistance from the government.

The ongoing fight against Coronavirus might result in another humanitarian crisis if corrective measures are not taken immediately, he said.

The TPCC Chief advised CM KCR to take the criticism of opposition parties in a positive manner and take corrective measures. "As a responsible opposition, the Congress party is trying to play a constructive role by identifying the lapses and suggesting corrective measures. We are only highlighting the problems being faced by the people on the ground. The Chief Minister must consider for calling an all-party meeting, at least through video-conference, to ascertain the views of other parties and take their suggestions in a constructive manner," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also slammed the Central Government for the slow pace of relief and assistance being given to States. He said that the Central Government has promised one free LPG cylinder for three months to the beneficiaries of Ujwala Scheme. Since the beneficiaries of Ujwala Scheme in Telangana are very less, he demanded that the scheme be extended for the beneficiaries of Deepam Scheme in the State. He said that the Central Government's relief of just Rs. 11,000 crore assistance to States was too little and too late.

The TPCC Chief said instructions have been issued to all Congress workers to participate in relief works across the State. He said the Congress leaders and workers across Telangana State have been helping the poor and needy in whatever form they could. He said that the Control Room at Gandhi Bhavan has been coordinating the relief works and all DCCs have been directed to set up similar Control Rooms at the district level. He said dedicated WhatsApp Groups were being formed for effective coordination.

Later, the TPCC Chief inaugurated the Grain Procurement Centre in Mallepally mandal in Devarkonda constituency in Nalgonda district.