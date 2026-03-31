Hate Speech Bill framed to silence dissent: Aleti

BJP LP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy launched a sharp attack on the government in the Assembly on Monday, describing the proposed Hate Speech Bill as a direct assault on democratic values and human rights. He argued that the bill, in its current form, is vague, arbitrary, and designed to silence dissent.

Reddy alleged that the provisions of the bill would allow authorities to target individuals who criticise the government on social media, turning it into a tool for political vendetta. He warned that even references to historical figures such as the Nizam or former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi could lead to arrests, undermining the spirit of free expression guaranteed by the Constitution.

Calling the legislation “extremely dangerous,” the BJP leader said Section 4 of the bill amounts to a “death warrant for democracy.” He stressed that the bill enables arrests without sufficient evidence and allows imprisonment before charges are proven, which he termed a violation of fundamental rights.

Reddy demanded that the bill be sent to a House Committee or Select Committee for detailed review and public debate. He argued that such sweeping legislation should not be passed without thorough scrutiny and consensus.

He said that the proposed law would act as “chains for the common man and a shield for officials,” urging the government to reconsider and withdraw the bill in its present form. The BJP, he declared, will strongly oppose the measure both inside and outside the Assembly.