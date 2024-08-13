HC exempts appearance of KTR in Mahadevpur PS case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice K Lakshman, while adjudicating criminal petition filed by Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, BRS MLA, and former legislators Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Balka Suman, on Monday passed orders dispensing their appearance before the court in crime no. 118/2024 registered by the Mahadevpur police, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

BRS working president KTR and two others sought stay on all further proceedings in the FIR for video graphing the visuals of the Medigadda Barrage during their visit on July 26 as there was no prior permission accorded to the petitioners to video-graph visuals.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that KTR and other party leaders visited the barrage at Kaleshwaram project to bring out facts as the State government is not lifting water, thereby causing water shortage for the Kharif and resulting in loss to farmers.

KTR and others, through their counsel said though sufficient mechanism was available to lift water from the barrage, Irrigation officials, with a mala fide intent, are not lifting water. When the same was being video-graphed, a case was registered against them.

The court issued notices to the State and directed it to file response within two weeks.