HC issues notice to govt over controversial municipal ordinances

Hyderabad:The HC issued notices to senior government officials regarding three ordinances that have dramatically altered the municipal landscape of the Greater Hyderabad region. The division bench directed the Principal Secretary (Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Justice), along with the Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), to file responses within four weeks.

The court heard three writs filed by Barigala Raju G of Tukkuguda seeking suspension of ordinances 9, 10 and 11 dated December 1. The ordinances amended the GHMC Act of 1955, fundamentally changing the territorial jurisdiction and governance framework of urban local bodies in the region.

Senior Counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that his client is a registered voter of Tukkuguda municipality, one of several urban local bodies that have been merged into the GHMC pursuant to the challenged ordinances. The petitioner, who is an aspiring candidate for the forthcoming municipal elections, claims to be substantially and directly affected by the merger, which has altered the territorial jurisdiction, governance framework and civic administration of his municipality.

The crux of the legal challenge centres on ‘procedural irregularities’ in the promulgation of the ordinances. Ravichander argued forcefully that prior to the issuance of the ordinances, any alteration or expansion of the limits of the city would have been effected only through a notification-based process. This established procedure required consultation with the corporation and previous publication to ensure transparency and allow stakeholders to voice their concerns.

He contended that none of these safeguards were followed, thereby undermining democratic principles and procedural fairness. The petitioner requested the court to suspend the ordinances until a full hearing can be conducted on the merits of the case.

The sudden expansion of GHMC boundaries through executive action, without following the prescribed consultative process, has raised questions about the legality and constitutionality of the government's approach to municipal reorganisation.

The case was adjourned for four weeks to allow the government to file affidavits responding to the allegations raised in the writs.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between administrative efficiency and democratic processes in urban governance, particularly as cities like Hyderabad continue to expand rapidly and absorb surrounding municipalities.