HC issues notices to govt; PIL challenges free land allotment to arbitration centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana, on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Secretary (Legal Affairs and Justice), Law department, Secretary (Revenue) and the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, located at Ashok Vihar, Banjara Hills, directing them to respond by November 21 furnishing reasons for allotting free 3.7 acre prime land, worth crores for the centre.

The petitioner, arguing as party in person, informed the court that the State cannot allot lands free to a private entity (international srbitration centre)... “This is absolutely a private institution... it is not a government institution”. He said if the centre is to be established it has to purchase land by paying the cost, as the Supreme Court, in its various judgments, said States cannot allot lands free to any private organisation.

Advocate Koti Raghunatha Rao argued in PIL challenging the government’s decision in doling out precious land worth crores located in survey No 83/1, Raidurg village, Sharlingampally mandal, RR district, for establishing the centre. He opposed the decision sanctioning Rs. 3 crore per annum for its maintenance and sought stay of GOs allotting the land and sanctioning the amount.

The petitioner sought stay of GO 126 dated December 26, 2021 allotting 3.7 acres government land and GO 76 of 2021 dated November 12 sanctioning Rs.3 crore as operating expenses of IAMC financial year 2021-22 to IAMC Trust, Hyderabad.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to November 21.