HC Judges inaugurate ‘Kanti Velugu’ camp

Gadwal: Justices Nanda Surepalli and Nagarjuna of the Telangana High Court, along with District Collector Valluri Kranti, inaugurated the 'Kanti Velugu' eye camp in the district court here on Sunday. They also took part in the opening of a library on the premises.

Later, addressing a meeting Justice Surepalli said that lawyers must live up to the aspirations of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives so that the country can be liberated from foreign rule. He advised lawyers to be disciplined and practice ethics, which can render justice to society. Justice Nagarjuna assured to do his best to provide sufficient infrastructure to the administrative wing of the court.

The District Collector asked officials to concentrate on the new court building for which ten acres has been allotted ten acres, after completion of the integrated district collectorate. Advocate Varalakshmi presented 100 books for the library in memory of her husband the late advocate Venkatesh Goud. The two HC judges planted trees on the court premises.

District judges Kanaka Durga, Kavita, Prabhakar, Ganta Kavita, Gayatri, bar association members Venkateswar Reddy, Madhusudan Babu and DSP Ranga Swamy were present at the event.