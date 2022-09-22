HC permits TWJF 'padayatra' to Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: The High Court single bench, headed by Justice Kanneganti Lalitha, accorded permission to the Telangana Working Journalists' Federation (TWJF) to go ahead with its 'padayatra' from Mahbubnagar district to Pragati Bhavan, here, from September 25 to 30. The justice was hearing the writ petition filed by the federation (TWJF), represented by its Mahbubnagar district unit president V Ashok Kumar seeking to direct the State government to consider and pass appropriate orders for granting permission to conduct the yatra.

Counsel for the petitioner PoojariSrilekha informed the court that a representation has been given to the Police Commissionerates of Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts to accord permission to the peaceful yatra. She also told the court that permission to the yatra has been denied by the police in spite of the concerned TWJF representatives assuring that it would be peaceful.

The TWJF intends to take out the yatra from Mahbubnagar to Pragathi Bhavan to submit a representation to the Chief Minister with a request to allot open plots to them as per GO 424 of 2008 issued by the erstwhile AP government, averred Srilekha.

Assistant Government Pleader Manoj contended that due to law and order problems the authorities had not permitted the yatra. Moreover, the petitioners did not give any representation to the Cyberabad police seeking to permit the yatra, he asserted. Hearing the contentions of the petitioner counsel and AGP, Justice Lalitha directed the police to consider the yatra which will be peaceful. By permitting the TWJF yatra, she disposed of the plea.