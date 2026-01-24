HC pulls up HYDRAA Commissioner for contempt of court orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and BR Madhusudhan Rao on Friday expressed serious concern over a speech by A V Ranganath, Commissioner of HYDRAA, during the Sankranti celebrations at Bathukammakunta, Amberpet. The observations came during the hearing of a contempt case in which he stands accused of violating court orders.

Addressing the public assembled for the kite festival, Ranganath stated that Bathukammakunta would be developed on par with other lakes by HYDRAA.

The counsel representing the petitioner in the contempt case handed over a pen drive containing his entire speech and informed the court that the contemnor had spoken in sheer violation of court orders in the ongoing case.

Ranganath’s contention was found to be at fault because he had appeared before the court on December 5 for raising constructions at Bathukammakunta despite restraint orders on the same date. The court took the pen drive on record for examination.

During the hearing of the contempt case, Justice Bhattacharya turned to Swaroop Orilla, counsel for Ranganath and observed that the commissioner could play to the gallery or with the public but not with the court. The court took serious note of his speech, particularly when the issue is pending adjudication.

The HYDRAA commissioner had appeared before the court on December 5 and tendered an unconditional apology for making changes on the petitioner’s land at Bathukammakunta despite orders prohibiting any changes to the disputed land.

On the last date of hearing itself, the division bench had cautioned Ranganath to restrain himself from resorting to such activity. Yet he delivered a speech which irked the court.

The judge stated during the last hearing that the petitioner’s property has been completely transformed as major changes and constructions were made on the property with exit and outlet created despite there being restraint orders. The commissioner was summoned in connection with a seven acre land issue at the lake wherein HYDRAA acted against the status quo orders in the Bathukammakunta land case.

The contempt case was adjourned to February 6 for further hearing with a direction to HYDRAA commissioner to file counter-affidavit. The court's stern observations underscore the seriousness with which it views ‘violations’ of its orders and the commissioner's statements about a matter that is sub judice.