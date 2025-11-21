HC quashes case against Bandi Sanjay; BJP calls it win over vendetta

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the case filed against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and the then BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in connection with the alleged Class 10 examination paper leak. The verdict has been hailed by BJP leaders as a decisive blow against what they termed “politically motivated conspiracies” of the previous BRS government.

BJP Legislature Party Deputy Leader Payal Shankar said the judgment exposed the “falsehood and conspiracy” behind the case. He asserted that the earlier BRS regime had deliberately targeted Sanjay to weaken the BJP’s growing influence in the state. Reacting to the court’s decision, Bandi Sanjay himself welcomed the verdict, describing it as a vindication of his stand. “I was sent to jail for a crime I did not commit.

Humanity was forgotten, and cruelty was shown towards me and BJP workers. From midnight till dawn, I was dragged on the roads as if they wanted to do something to me. Unable to withstand the determination of our workers, they pushed me into jail,” Sanjay recalled.

Adding her voice, BJP National Vice President and MP D.K. Aruna welcomed the High Court’s ruling, calling it a “slap in the face” to the former BRS government. “The court has dismissed the case as completely baseless and declared Bandi Sanjay innocent. Out of sheer political hatred, the then KCR government filed false cases to harass him. KT Rama Rao stooped low in an attempt to damage Sanjay’s reputation, unable to tolerate the growing popularity of the BJP,” she alleged.