HC stays proceedings in Bhagya Lakshmi temple case

Hyderabad: Justice Alishetty Lakshmi Narayana of the Telangana HC on Friday stayed all further proceedings pursuant to order of February 21 passed by the Telangana Endowments Tribunal here regarding Sri Bhagya Lakshmi temple, Charminar.

Senior counsel Ashok Anand Kumar appeared for petitioners, Shashikala and four others, seeking stay. Kumar contended that the plea of 2012 was filed by respondent 1 Babita Sharma to declare her as a member of the temple founder’s family.

Government Pleader (Endowments) appearing for respondents sought time for instructions. Hearing in the case was posted on March 21.