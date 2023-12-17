HC takes up suo motu case on death of hundreds of fish in Durgam Cheruvu

Taking serious note of the death of hundreds of fish in the iconic Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad, the High Court converted the new item about the incident published in an English daily into the suo motu public interest litigation(PIL) on Saturday.

The State High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti appointed Vedula Srinivas, Senior Counsel as the amicus curiae to assist the court in adjudicating the suo motu PIL.

Usually, the Chief Justice bench issues notices to the concerned officials and seek their response.

While adjudicating the PIL, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe was not inclined to hear the contentions of the government pleader of Irrigation department who was apprising the Court the reason for the death of hundreds of fish in the Durgam Cheruvu. The government pleader for irrigation department informed the court that the Irrigation department officials inspected the lake after the incident of hundreds of fish chocked to death, and found out that the death of fish occurred as there was sewage water inflow into the lake due to a damaged sewerage pipeline.

Such an immediate response of the GP for Irrigation irked the Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, who observed, “don’t protect the officers about whom, we don’t want to say anything.. Instead of that, you should have welcomed the orders of the court on appointing an expert committee, which will inspect the lake and file a status report and suggest remedial measures...”

“The protection of the lake is for the future generation... your approach should have been different, rather than protecting the wrong doing officials... we cannot rely on these officers, who will just file a status report on the entire issue and say everything is fine”.

The senior counsel will suggest the names of the officers who can be appointed in the expert committee, which will visit the Durgam Cheruvu and will submit a report with regard to the existing conditions of the lake including the encroachments made there.

The Chief Justice suggested that the expert committee should comprise of noted environmentalist,

NGO, a senior advocate and other officers and adjourned the suo motu PIL to December 22.