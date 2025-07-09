He called on every human being to grow trees that give life to humanity and ensure survival

Wanaparthy District: As part of the prestigious Vana Mahotsavam program being undertaken by the Telangana State Government, the District Collector-in-charge Vijayendra Boi, Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu, Additional Collector Local Bodies In-charge Yadayya, and DFO Satyanarayana along with the legislators planted saplings at the Eco Park in Wanaparthy town on Wednesday under the auspices of the District Forest Department.

Speaking on the occasion, he reminded that all humanity needs life for its survival, no matter what, and that there is a need to plant such life-giving trees in large numbers and protect them.

He said that there should be 33 percent forest area for the environment to be balanced, but in Wanaparthy district it is only 18-19 percent and all the people of the district need to work hard to increase this to 33 percent.

The students suggested that every student and youth in the district should take the responsibility of educating the people to plant trees wherever there is space in their homes and fields.

People should not put rocks and concrete all over the porch of their houses and keep some space for planting trees.

They advised that people should not forget to plant trees to mark the day of marriage, birthday, or any other auspicious event in their homes.

Mahabubnagar District Collector (In-charge Collector of Wanaparthy District) Vijayendra Boi, who participated in the Vana Mahotsavam program, said that the Vana Mahotsavam program has been ambitiously undertaken to reduce air pollution in the state and maintain ecological balance, and suggested that everyone should participate in this Vana Mahotsavam program and plant trees.

According to the saying Vrikshko Rakshita - Rakshitah, the Collector said that if we protect the trees, the trees will protect us. He said that a target of 21 lakh saplings has been set for planting in Wanaparthy district this year, and that the government departments, as well as the people and students, should plant saplings wherever there is free space to plant saplings as per the target. He suggested that they should take the responsibility of planting saplings in front of every house and in the fields and taking care of them. He suggested that they should take the responsibility of planting saplings in every school, college and government office premises and taking care of them.

Along with the District Collector, Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu, Additional Collector Local Bodies In-charge Yadayya, District Forest Officer Satyanarayana, RDO Subramanyam, district officials, students and forest department staff all participated and planted a sapling each.