Health advisory issued to Medaram Jatara devotees

Hyderabad: The Health department has issued guidelines for devotees visiting the huge Adivasi Kumbamela at Medaram in Mulugu district suggesting what needs to be done and what they should not do during the SamakkaSaralammaJatara.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr B Ravinder Naik issued guidelines for devotees thronging the jatara. He said as a part of public health preparedness, the government made vast arrangements in and around Medaram by organising 72 medical camps with 150 doctors, along with ambulance services, to tackle untoward incidents or health emergencies also issued certain do’s and don’ts for devotees.

Doctors advised pilgrims to drink plenty of fluids stating weather during the jatara can be hot and humid. ‘It is important to stay hydrated. Drink bottled/packed, boiled, or chlorinated water only, even if they don’t feel thirsty, wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing, wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after coughing and sneezing, after using toilets, before handling and consuming food, and after touching animals.

The pilgrims have been asked to wear masks all times and advised to eat well-cooked, freshly prepared food only. ‘Carefully wash all fruits and vegetables before consumption. They are suggested to seek medical care in case of any health emergencies like flu / influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, also, loose motions, stomach pain. Please report to the nearest government organised medical camp or use helpline 108 ambulance services and seek health services without any delay. Regarding what not to do, officials have asked pilgrims not to drink alcohol or other intoxicants; alcohol can dehydrate and make them more susceptible to heat-related illness. They are advised not to eat street food, fruits and vegetables from wayside stalls. ‘Avoid consuming ice cubes, raw milk or unbranded dairy products, and raw or undercooked poultry or meat products’.